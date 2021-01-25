Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-New Chelsea era under Lampard was just an illusion

Last season Lampard was lauded for guiding the team to fourth spot in the Premier League and the FA Cup final despite a transfer ban that meant none of the usual big-money signings previous incumbents have been provided. Perhaps forced by the unusual circumstances, Lampard took the chance to bed in the likes of young English talents Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:13 IST
Soccer-New Chelsea era under Lampard was just an illusion

When club great Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge to replace the unpopular Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019 it felt like the perfect fit for a club seemingly moving in a refreshingly new direction.

It proved nothing more than illusion, however, with Lampard on Monday being jettisoned in the same ruthless fashion as 11 other managers in the reign of Russian owner Roman Abramovich. Last season Lampard was lauded for guiding the team to fourth spot in the Premier League and the FA Cup final despite a transfer ban that meant none of the usual big-money signings previous incumbents have been provided.

Perhaps forced by the unusual circumstances, Lampard took the chance to bed in the likes of young English talents Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The fact they flourished under his watchful eye offered the promise of a new way for Chelsea whose vast collection of silverware since Abramovich bought the club in 2003 had been facilitated by massive muscle in the transfer market.

Lampard, in effect, was handed a season-long honeymoon period partly because of his standing as the club's record goalscorer and partly because of the fact that, unlike his predecessors, he could not be judged on how effective he was at spending Abramovich's money. His impressive first season was rewarded with a massive 220 million pound ($301.22 million) splurge with the likes of German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Ajax Amsterdam winger Hakim Ziyech, Leicester full back Ben Chilwell and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy all brought in.

Exciting though they were, the real test of the marriage was about to begin and Lampard, familiar with the inner-workings of Chelsea during his playing career, knew it. When Chelsea went on a 17-match unbeaten streak it appeared that Lampard had seamlessly blended in the big-money signings to the framework he had put in place during his first season.

Lampard preferred to offer a dose of realism though, continually playing down his side's title prospects, saying it would take time for his re-modelled team to knit together. Abramovich was clearly not listening though and, perhaps with some justification, grew increasingly alarmed as Chelsea's season hit the buffers after a 1-0 loss at Everton in December.

INEXPERIENCE They have lost five of their last eight Premier League games, sliding to ninth, and Lampard has cut an increasingly gloomy presence on the touchline with his tactics and selection perhaps exposing his relative inexperience as a coach.

He has struggled to get the best out of the extremely talented but lightweight Havertz, Werner looks nothing like the striker who scored at will for RB Leipzig and Ziyech's influence has been sporadic at best. Lampard's points-per-game ratio was the worst among Chelsea managers in the Abramovich era, lower than the much-maligned Andre Villas-Boas, yet for all that he leaves with Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, the fifth round of the FA Cup and only five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Hardly a huge crisis for most clubs. Yet Chelsea's hierarchy have reverted to type at the first sign of trouble with Abramovich showing scant regard for the affection the club's fans hold for a man who won three league titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League as a Blues player.

Significantly, Abramovich offered some personal sentiment after wielding the axe, something he is not exactly known for. "This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," the Russian said.

They will be of little comfort to Lampard who will point to the patience afforded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Two months ago, when Lampard's Chelsea were flying high, Solskjaer's United were languishing in the bottom half of the table and the Norwegian's future hung in the balance.

Now United are top of the league, Chelsea are about to veer off in another direction and Lampard has his first bitter taste of the fragility of life as a manager. ($1 = 0.7304 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

126 test COVID-19 positive within 10 days in UP jail

As many as 123 inmates of the Basti jail and three prison staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, an official said on Monday.A barrack has been turned into an L-1 hospital where infected jail inmates have been i...

VP Naidu calls on citizens to dedicate themselves towards building self-reliant India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Republic Day, saying they should solemnly resolve to dedicate themselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues ...

Victory of farmers' movement is certain: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The victory of the farmers movement against the Centres new agri laws is certain, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday as he called upon them to ensure their tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day remains peaceful.Th...

Activists detained for protesting outside Nepal PM's residence over parliament dissolution

Twenty five human rights activists were detained here on Monday after they clashed with the police while staging demonstrations against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.Police used water cannon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021