Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Sainz and Schumacher wait their turn as Ferrari start five-day test

Schumacher, Formula Two champion last year, will hand over to Britain's F2 runner-up and new Ferrari test driver Callum Ilott on Friday afternoon. Formula One teams can test privately with cars more than two seasons old.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:46 IST
Motor racing-Sainz and Schumacher wait their turn as Ferrari start five-day test

Ferrari began five days of testing at their Fiorano track on Monday with new signing Carlos Sainz on hand before his first laps with the Formula One team later in the week. The Spaniard, who has joined from McLaren, will drive the 2018 SF71H on Wednesday and Thursday morning, giving him a chance to work with his race crew and engineers for the coming season.

The car is the one used by Charles Leclerc and now-departed Sebastian Vettel before the coronavirus pandemic-delayed start of last season. Mick Schumacher, who makes his F1 race debut with Ferrari-powered Haas this year, also tested it in September and the son of Ferrari great Michael will be back again on Thursday and Friday.

Leclerc, who has been isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 this month, will test on Tuesday. Three Academy youngsters took turns behind the wheel on Monday, with former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi's son Giuliano joined by New Zealander Marcus Armstrong and Russian Robert Shwartzman.

The test was a first for Alesi, whose father won the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix for Ferrari and retired in 2001, and Armstrong. Schumacher, Formula Two champion last year, will hand over to Britain's F2 runner-up and new Ferrari test driver Callum Ilott on Friday afternoon.

Formula One teams can test privately with cars more than two seasons old. Official pre-season testing has been reduced this year to three days in Bahrain, instead of Spain, from March 12-14. The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move cheered by LGBTQ advocates that fulfills a campaign promise. Flan...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience' -White House spokeswoman

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Were starting from an approach of patience as it rela...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021