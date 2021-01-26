Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former women's international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:40 IST
Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former women's international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston was part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions.

The government is planning a fan-led review of soccer governance and new laws to hold to account social media companies for online harm. The Bill is due before Parliament this year. "To hear players talk about the level of abuse they have faced was humbling," Dowden said in a statement.

"Their input today has strengthened my resolve to bring in new laws to ensure there is much greater accountability from the social media platforms for dealing with such problems." Carney this month deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United, while working as a television pundit, were ridiculed by the Premier League club's official account and led to a torrent of online abuse.

Others attending the roundtable included Watford captain Troy Deeney, former West Ham United player Anton Ferdinand and Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings. "The meeting was very important and I’m pleased that those with power and authority to enact change realise the seriousness of the abuse towards players," said Henderson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

AstraZeneca on Monday described German media reports saying its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a very low efficacy in the elderly as completely incorrect.German daily papers Handelsblatt and Bild said in separate reports on Monday the v...

Brazilian company seeks OK for Phase III trials for Russia's Sputnik vaccine

A Brazilian pharmaceutical company met with health regulator Anvisa on Monday seeking approval to conduct Phase III clinical trials of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which it plans to make in Brazil for national immunization and for ex...

Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the se...

Lebanese in impoverished north protest virus lockdown

Dozens of Lebanese protesters, enraged at a nearly month-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, took to the streets of the countrys second largest city on Monday and pelted security forces with stones. The security forces respon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021