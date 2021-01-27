Left Menu

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Stirling, Mehidy gain big after shining in Cricket WC Super League

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest Men's ODI Player Rankings, with Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling and Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz making notable gains after their fine performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:28 IST
ICC ODI Player Rankings: Stirling, Mehidy gain big after shining in Cricket WC Super League
Paul Stirling (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest Men's ODI Player Rankings, with Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling and Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz making notable gains after their fine performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Stirling has gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches. The valiant effort in the series in Abu Dhabi, that his team lost 3-0, has taken him to the top of the run aggregate in the championship with 441 runs in six matches.

Stirling also scored 135 runs in his side's preceding series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was not part of the Super League and which ended in a 1-1 draw. Off-spinner Mehidy was the most successful bowler in the series against the West Indies which his side swept 3-0 and his effort reflects in the latest update to the ODI rankings. Mehidy has progressed nine spots to take the fourth position after grabbing seven wickets including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series have lifted him from 19th to the eighth position while other Bangladesh players to gain in the latest rankings update include Shakib Al Hasan (up 15 places to 13th among bowlers) and Mushfiqur Rahim (up one place to 15th among batsmen) after their player of the match performances in the first and third matches, respectively. Captain Tamim Iqbal (up one place to 22nd) and Mahmudullah (up five places to 49th) among batsmen and Mohammad Saifuddin (up three places to 43rd) among bowlers have also advanced for Bangladesh while West Indies fast bowler Alzari Joseph has gained 11 slots to reach 34th position.

In other gains for Ireland players, Curtis Campher has advanced 81 places and is 100th among batsmen. Andy McBrine has gained two slots to reach 33rd position and Simi Singh has progressed 30 places to reach 64th among bowlers. Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (70th to 66th), Rashid Khan (96th to 89th) and Javed Ahmadi (103rd to 99th) have gained in the rankings for batsmen. The UAE also saw some gains for its players with Muhammad Usman advancing five places to reach 78th position after slamming a century in the first match of the series and Rohan Mustafa gained six slots to reach 55th. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SMAT: Vishnu Solanki's last-ball six fires Baroda into semis

A business end master-class from Vishnu Solanki fired Baroda into the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the team registered an eight-wicket win over Haryana on Wednesday here at the Motera Stadium. An excellent penultimate over ...

Modi speaks about 56-inch chest, but lacks a heart that can wipe the tears of poor: Siddaramaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whospeaks of having a 56-inch chest,lacks a heart that can wipethe tears of the poor, senior Congress leader and former ChiefMinister Siddaramaiah claimed on Wednesday as he hit out atthe Centre over its handli...

FACTBOX-The Brexit impact so far: paperwork, process and higher prices

Britains departure from the European Union has triggered the biggest change in trade since it joined the bloc 48 years ago, with companies grappling with export documents, longer delivery times and the need to re-engineer supply chains.Frei...

COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization WHO official said on Wednesday.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021