Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk, who has scored over 3,000 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Qalandars in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:19 IST
Looking forward to playing with Afridi, Jordan and Banton, says Ben Dunk
Ben Dunk (Photo/ Melbourne Stars Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk, who has scored over 3,000 runs in T20s, is all set to turn up for the Qalandars in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28- February 6. The 33-year-old expressed that he is looking forward to playing with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the Abu Dhabi T10.

"Shahid Afridi is an amazing cricketer and he'll have an amazing legacy. I have grown up watching Shahid Afridi. He just keeps going and going. And he's still playing cricket as well as he ever has. I have watched him for a long period, so I am looking forward to seeing him up close and watch how he goes about it," said Dunk in an official release. Dunk added that he is looking forward to playing with English players Chris Jordan and Tom Banton as well. "Chris Jordan is a wonderful bowler, who has played all over the world and he has taken the most wickets in T20Is for England so I am looking forward to playing with him. Tom Banton is a young guy, who is making his mark on the game. We have got a host of players, who have performed well in T20 cricket."

The Australian further expressed that he is very excited to play in the T10 format this week. "I am excited about the format that we are playing this week in T10. I think there's certainly space for it and room for it in the calendar. I just think that the more cricket we have on, the better it is. It doesn't really matter what format of the game the kids fall in love with. The more important thing is that the kids are seeing it and falling in love with the game." The Qalandars will take on Pune Devils in their first match of the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

