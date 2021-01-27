Left Menu

Rijiju celebrates 2nd edition of 'Fit India School Week' with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday concluded the second edition of the "Fit India School Week" program in the presence of senior dignitaries of the sports and education ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:59 IST
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday concluded the second edition of the "Fit India School Week" program in the presence of senior dignitaries of the sports and education ministry. To celebrate the "Fit India School Week" program, a live virtual demonstration of the event was given by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya -2, Naval Base, Kochi who performed Suraya Namaskar, free-hand exercises, aerobics, dance, and extempore performance online.

Appreciating their performance, Rijiju said in a statement, "While we run the Fit India Mission, it is being driven by the Education Ministry, the schools and the people of India, especially the children. I am so happy to see that schools across India have adopted Fit India Week celebrations in such a way that Fitness has become an integral part of school life and I relish the movement when I join such active and intelligent students. "While attending the event in person, one gets a different dimension and practical feeling, I could feel the vibe of the school week celebrations in Kochi, while sitting here in Delhi," he added.

The 2nd edition of Fit India School Week started on December 1, 2020 and will conclude on January 31, 2021. It was conducted with the aim to encourage kids to inculcate physical activity and sports in their daily routine as school is the first place where habits are formed. The event saw engagement from over 3.5 lakh schools across India, which reported participation from thousands of students across the country.

Looking at the current pandemic situation, the events of the School Week were conducted both on the virtual and on-ground platforms. The Fit India School Week program was launched in November last year and had seen participation from over 15,000 schools across the country.

To participate in the program the schools register themselves on the Fit India website and choose one week during the allotted time to celebrate Fit India School Week. Some fitness activities that were part of this year's school week programme were -- Aerobics, Painting, Quiz/Debates, Dance, Step-Up Challenge among many others. (ANI)

