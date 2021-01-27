Left Menu

Soccer-Ozil looks forward to playing again at Fenerbahce but shuts door on Germany return

I wish the German national team success, but I will never again play there," Ozil told reporters at his signing ceremony for Fenerbahce in Istanbul. The playmaker was among the highest-paid players at Arsenal, but had not featured since last March, despite having played a key role in ending the club's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season under Arsene Wenger.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:39 IST
Soccer-Ozil looks forward to playing again at Fenerbahce but shuts door on Germany return
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

New Fenerbahce signing Mesut Ozil said on Wednesday he was at the club he loved but reiterated his commitment to not be available for the German national team, which he quit two years ago. Ozil was a key member of Germany's World Cup-winning side in 2014. He retired from the squad in 2018 amid a political debate in Germany about an influx of migrants and after backlash over a photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying he faced "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish ancestry.

The 32-year-old signed a 3-1/2 year deal with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce on Wednesday, finalising his move to what he has called his boyhood club, after falling out of favour at his former club Arsenal. "When I go down a path, I never turn back. I wish the German national team success, but I will never again play there," Ozil told reporters at his signing ceremony for Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

The playmaker was among the highest-paid players at Arsenal, but had not featured since last March, despite having played a key role in ending the club's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season under Arsene Wenger. He was later marginalised under Wenger's replacement Unai Emery and his successor Mikel Arteta, who said Ozil's omission from the squad was for "football reasons". Ozil was not included in Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads this season.

Ozil had long been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, and his eventual move was lauded by Turkish media as one of the most significant transfers by a Super Lig club in recent years. Fenerbahce sit second in the league after 20 games, two points off leaders and rivals Besiktas and Ozil said he was certain the club will be in contention to win the championship.

"I've played at big clubs before of course, but Fenerbahce is different for me. It's a club I love," Ozil said. "I was a Fenerbahce fan before and always will be," he added. Fenerbahce Chairman Ali Koc, who was also in attendance, said the club managed to sign Ozil despite the financial woes it has experienced recently, adding the player's flexibility over payments - including a heavy cut in salary - helped the transfer process.

"The honeymoon is over, now the real work begins," Koc said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cannes 2021 film festival to take place July 6-17, say organisers

The Cannes 2021 film festival will take place from July 6 to July 17 instead of May 11-22 as initially planned, organisers said in a statement....

India smartphone mkt falls 2 pc to nearly 145 mn units in 2020: Canalys

The Indian smartphone market slipped 2 per cent year-on-year to nearly 145 million units in the pandemic-hit 2020, with the decline being arrested by strong recovery in the second half of the year, research firm Canalys said on Wednesday.A ...

Deaths in Mexico jumped 37% in first 8 months of 2020 amid pandemic

Deaths in Mexico jumped nearly 37 between January and August as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, with over 184,000 more deaths than during the same period in 2019, Mexicos statistics institute INEGI said on Wednesday. COVID-19 wa...

France tells Guinea to shed light on arbitrary arrests or face threat of EU measures

France said on Wednesday it wanted Guinea to shed light on a spate of arrests targeting opposition figures in the country and warned that without answers the European Union could impose measures on Africas top bauxite producer. President Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021