Gill hoping to consolidate lead in the FMSCI INRC round in Coimbatore

After reigning in the first two rounds of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, Gaurav Gill will hope to seal his title in the Rally of Coimbatore scheduled to begin here from January 30-31.

Driving the powerful Mahindra XUV 300, he along with his teammate Amittrajit Ghosh make the strongest team in the fray as both of them clinched podiums in their last outing.

In order to further enhance the entire team's driving skills and train them for the third round, team leader Gill conducted a two-day workshop in Kethanur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore. The leafy environs where a five km gravel stretch was created for the training which had flat straights, sinuous corners giving the drivers an experience of the real rally stages that they are about to witness this weekend.

Gill feels he has a lot to teach the next bunch of aspiring rally drivers. ''For me, rallying is a science. There is a lot to be learnt and my attempt was to educate the boys on what to do, what were the corrections to be carried out and many more technicalities,'' said Gill.

With the INRC next round, Rally of Coimbatore coming up this weekend, it will be interesting to see what the boys imbibed from this training.

Maninder Singh Prince, who was essentially a Motorcross driver, shifted to rallying. ''I was told one thing by Gaurav to go flat out and attack the corners and the rest he would teach me. He told me I had speed and that was most important,'' Prince said. ''I was going fast and when it came to the corners, Gill taught me about weight transfer, left-foot braking and then what all I could do to become smoother. Aggression, alone, is not what counts in rallying is what I have learnt,'' he added.

Dean Mascarenhas from Mangalore, shared similar sentiments. ''Yes, what Gaurav has taught us is the science of rallying. There are so much technical inputs we received. I go back with a lot in my mind and the next thing is to put it to use,'' said Mascarenhas.

As for Gill, Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsport, JK Tyre said, ''The 2019 Arjuna Awardee, has shown not only is he a good rally driver and brand ambassador for the sport but also a good tutor who has patience and knack of imparting knowledge.'' PTI APA ATKATK

