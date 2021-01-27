Left Menu

Olympics-IOC says it is fully committed to successful Tokyo Games

Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a third wave of infections, Bach said all stakeholders were committed to pressing ahead as planned with the rescheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus. Bach said any speculation about the Tokyo Olympics, which were the first to be postponed outside world wars, including talk of postponement or cancellation, was not helpful. We are working on how the Games will take place."

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:48 IST
IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee was fully committed to the successful organisation of the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Though much of Japan is under a state of emergency because of a third wave of infections, Bach said all stakeholders were committed to pressing ahead as planned with the rescheduled Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

Bach said any speculation about the Tokyo Olympics, which were the first to be postponed outside world wars, including talk of postponement or cancellation, was not helpful. Asked at a virtual news conference after the IOC's first executive board of the year at what stage it would consider cancelling the Olympics, Bach said he would not "fuel speculation".

"Our task is to organise Olympic Games and not to cancel Olympic Games. This is why we are working day and night to organise safe Olympic Games," he said. "We are not speculating whether the Games will take place. We are working on how the Games will take place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

