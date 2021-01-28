Left Menu

Last few days since I came back home were surreal: Shardul Thakur

Pacer Shardul Thakur said the last few days since his arrival in India, after his heroics in the fourth and final Test against Australia, have been 'surreal'.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:16 IST
India bowler Shardul Thakur (Image: BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Shardul Thakur said the last few days since his arrival in India, after his heroics in the fourth and final Test against Australia, have been 'surreal'. Fast bowler Shardul was India's top scorer in the first innings of the fourth Test at The Gabba and his partnership with Washington Sundar went a long way in handing the visitors the edge in the series decider.

Shardul, who is now gearing up for the Test series against England, thanked fans for the love and support. "Last few days since I came back home were surreal, thank you for so many blessings and love shown by you people. Now back with our squad in Chennai for next series," Shardul tweeted.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test at The Gabba last week to take the series 2-1. India's historic win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. Meanwhile, the England cricket team and staff arrived in Chennai on Wednesday for the Test series. The squad led by Joe Root is under a mandatory six-day quarantine period as per COVID-19 protocol.

The first Test against England will begin on February 5. The practice for the full squad will commence for the first time on Tuesday, February 2. On Monday, England had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test to win the series 2-0. Root was awarded both Man of the Match and Series for his impeccable form with the bat. (ANI)

