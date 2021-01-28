Left Menu

Looking to make the most of T20I series against SA, says Javeria Khan

Pakistan women's cricket team will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will be played at Durban's Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday. This will be the national side's first international T20I format assignment since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:04 IST
Looking to make the most of T20I series against SA, says Javeria Khan
Javeria Khan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan women's cricket team will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will be played at Durban's Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday. This will be the national side's first international T20I format assignment since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Pakistan has played eight T20Is in South Africa to date and faced South Africa in six of them. The tourists have won two -- all in the last tour in 2019 -- and lost four. Nida Dar was the leading run-getter (192 runs) and highest wicket-taker (five wickets) when Pakistan toured South Africa in 2019.

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series, the 34-year-old scored back-to-back half-centuries in the first two matches and finished as the third-best batter with 124 runs. Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said that her side is well equipped to challenge the hosts in their conditions. "It is a new series and presents us an opportunity to bounce back on the tour. We have some exciting cricketers in our ranks who can leave a mark and they are eager to make the most of this series," said Khan in an official PCB release.

"All-rounders Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz have been in good form and their ability to hit the ball hard and contribute with the ball in the crucial middle overs provide good balance to the side. Diana Baig, who is on her first tour of South Africa, turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series, which is a good sign for us and the presence of Aiman Anwar provides depth to our pace bowling department," she added. Pakistan squad: Javeria Khan (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra among better performing states with over 35 pc vaccination coverage of healthcare workers: Govt.

Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra among better performing states with over 35 pc vaccination coverage of healthcare workers Govt....

Peacocks found dead in Maha's Beed test positive for bird flu

The samples of some peacocksfound dead in Maharashtras Beed district a few days back havetested positive for avian influenza, an official said onThursday.Three peacocks, two peahens and another wild bird werefound dead in Loni village close...

MP: Four labourers killed, seven injured in road accident

Four labourers were killedand seven injured when the vehicle they were travelling incollided with a container truck on Agra-Mumbai NationalHighway in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district on Thursday,police said.The victims hailing from Uttar Pr...

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021