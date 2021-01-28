Left Menu

Sudeva FC lock horns with Punjab FC in a bid to surge ahead

It will be a difficult match against Sudeva but we will look for a win and hope to get higher up in the table. The Delhi-based side, on the other hand, would look to convert the promise shown by way of quick passing game, built on Indian talent.We deserved better from the matches we have played.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:14 IST
Sudeva FC lock horns with Punjab FC in a bid to surge ahead

Languishing near the bottom of the points table, both Punjab FC and debutants Sudeva Delhi FC will fancy their chances when they clash in an I-League match here on Friday.

Both the teams are at joint eighth spot with four points each from as many matches, having won once, drawn once and lost twice. A goal-less draw against Mohammedan Sporting in their last match might have given Punjab FC something positive. Though the Curtis Fleming-coached team created chances, the inability to be clinical inside the box could get them just a point against the Black Panthers.

''Every game in the league is very difficult but we are confident in our abilities as a team. The silver lining is we are creating chances and it is only a matter of time before we start clicking in front of goal,'' head coach Fleming said at the pre-match press conference. ''We had a very encouraging performance against Mohammedan and we will only get better from here on. It will be a difficult match against Sudeva but we will look for a win and hope to get higher up in the table.'' The Delhi-based side, on the other hand, would look to convert the promise shown by way of quick passing game, built on Indian talent.

''We deserved better from the matches we have played. The standing at the table does not reflect our ability. We could have won more matches if we just had not made crucial mistakes,'' head coach Chencho Dorji said.

''Punjab FC are a very strong side on paper and they will prove to be a difficult challenge for us. But, we will aim to play our style of football and look for the win,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.Sawant was responding to a que...

Africa begins vaccines, sceptical Tanzania told to trust science

Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against COVID-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, though Tanzanias dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God. John Nkengasong, direc...

Jamie Dornan, Hugo Weaving to star in 'The Tourist'

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max.Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under ...

No COVID-19 death in Odisha for second consecutive day

No COVID-19 death wasreported from Odisha for the second consecutive day, while 113new cases were detected, a Health Department official said onThursday.Of the new cases, 67 were reported from differentquarantine centres, he said.Sambalpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021