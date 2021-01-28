The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-FLOWER-INTERVIEW This English side has formidable players to be in winning position against India: Andy Flower By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) He was among the key plotters of England's historic 2012 Test triumph in India and former coach Andy Flower sees no reason why an encore is not possible this year as he believes the visitors have enough ''formidable players'' to challenge the upbeat hosts.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses Bangkok, Jan 28 (PTI) Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were virtually out of contention for the knockout stage after losing their respective second round matches in the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-BURNS We could be in for seamer-friendly tracks considering Indian attack: England opener Rory Burns Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) India's quality pace attack, comprising a world-class operator in Jasprit Bumrah, could prompt the hosts to prepare seamer-friendly pitches instead of the traditional sub-continental spinning tracks in their upcoming Test series against England, feels visiting opener Rory Burns.

SPO-CRI-BURNS-RACISM Anti-Racism Training will help in understanding diversity, feels Burns Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) England opener Rory Burns has welcomed ECB's initiative to impart anti-racism training to its players after a survey found that the malaise is widespread across the rank and file of English cricket.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-SEMIFINAL-PREVIEW Mushtaq Ali T20: TN holds edge over Rajasthan; Punjab favourites vs Baroda Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Big bodied Shahrukh Khan's brute power will be countered by experience and guile of Chahar brothers Deepak and Rahul, when a formidable Tamil Nadu lock horns with spirited Rajasthan in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

SPO-AFC-WOM-CUP-DATES Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The 2022 Women's Asian Cup, to be hosted by India, will be held from January 20 to February 6, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WARMUP In a first, India to clash with India A in England before Test series London, Jan 28 (PTI) In an unprecedented build-up schedule for an overseas Test series, India will take on India A in a four-day practice match when the two sides travel to England later this year.

SPO-CRI-LANKAN-CORRUPTION-ICC Independent tribunal finds former Lankan player Lokuhettige guilty under ICC anti-corruption code Dubai, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka pacer Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Thursday found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, following a hearing by an independent tribunal.

SPO-CRI-SL-RESIGNATION Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England Colombo, Jan 28 (PTI) Sri Lanka's selection committee chairman Ashantha de Mel has resigned from his post after the national team's 0-2 defeat against England in the recent home Test series.

SPO-ILEAGUE-SUDEVA-PREVIEW Sudeva FC lock horns with Punjab FC in a bid to surge ahead Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Languishing near the bottom of the points table, both Punjab FC and debutants Sudeva Delhi FC will fancy their chances when they clash in an I-League match here on Friday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table Kalyani, Jan 28 (PTI) Churchill Brothers will aim to consolidate their four-point lead at the top of the Hero I-league table when they clash against second-placed TRAU at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

SPO-RIJIJU-NDTL-CHEMICAL Rijiju launches ''breakthrough'' reference material for use during chemical tests in anti-doping labs New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday launched a ''breakthrough'' reference material for use during chemical testing in anti-doping laboratories, which was synthesized by National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in collaboration with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

SPO-ISL-GOA Weakened Goa face tricky test against hungry SC East Bengal Margao, Jan 28 (PTI) A determined SC East Bengal will fancy their chances as they take on a weakened FC Goa, who are set to miss the services of their two first-choice central defenders in their Indian Super League match here on Friday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-ARROWS-PREVIEW I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC Kalyani, Jan 28 (PTI) A stoppage time goal in their previous match giving them their first points of the I-League season, Indian Arrows would look for another positive result when they face a struggling Chennai City FC here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-OXENFORD Umpire Bruce Oxenford announces retirement from international cricket Dubai, Jan 28 (PTI) Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket after officiating in all three formats of the game for over 15 years.

SPO-CRI-IND-RIGHTS India-England series opener only a week away but TV rights remain undecided in UK London, Jan 28 (PTI) The television rights in the UK for England's tour of India remain undecided with just a week left for the series-opener in Chennai from February 5.

SPO-CRI-ENG-RACISM Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA London, Jan 28 (PTI) England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) players have faced the prejudice in the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)