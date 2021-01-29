News Roundup: Patrick Reed, Alex Noren share lead at Torrey Pines; No. 15 Kansas shakes off rough start, tops TCU and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Patrick Reed, Alex Noren share lead at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed and Sweden's Alex Noren blitzed the North Course on Thursday to fire dueling 8-under-par 64s and share the lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Scottie Scheffler was alone in second place after shooting a 7-under 65, also on the North Course.

Top 25 roundup: No. 15 Kansas shakes off rough start, tops TCU

David McCormack scored 15 points to help Kansas overcome a sluggish start Thursday night as the No. 15 Jayhawks tripped TCU 59-51 at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12) halted a three-game losing streak despite trailing 19-18 at halftime, the first time they netted fewer than 20 first-half points since 2002 against Oklahoma.

Wizards set to welcome three back from protocols

After struggling throughout January, while also having six games postponed, the Washington Wizards are set to welcome back Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All three players are available to see action Friday when the Wizards play host to the Atlanta Hawks.

Arians opens up on decision to take swing at Brady

One year ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were at a quarterback crossroads. With former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston ending his fifth season with the NFL's first-ever 30-30 season (33 touchdown passes, and NFL-high 30 interceptions) and the 7-9 Bucs missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, it was time for a major move.

Out then in, Djokovic plays a set in Adelaide exhibition

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of an Adelaide exhibition because of a blistered hand on Friday before appearing on court to play a set after all, helping his compatriot Filip Krajinovic beat Jannik Sinner. Djokovic was scheduled to kick off the "Day at the Drive" event in front of a crowd of 4,000 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive Tennis Club but pulled out minutes before he was due on court and was replaced by Krajinovic.

Reports: Cardinals to re-sign RHP Adam Wainwright

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, who ranks among St, Louis Cardinals' all-time leaders in several pitching categories, agreed to re-sign with the team for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports Thursday. The one-year agreement is worth $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives. It marks the third consecutive year that Wainwright has re-upped with the Cardinals on a one-year contract.

Djokovic keeps fans guessing, Serena visits zoo after quarantine

Novak Djokovic made a confusing cameo at an exhibition event and Serena Williams took her daughter to the zoo on Friday as some of the world's top tennis players soaked up their freedom after 14 days of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. Djokovic, Williams and Rafa Nadal were among a select group of players who isolated in Adelaide rather than Melbourne and were scheduled for exhibition matches in the city on Friday. Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is enjoying her career like never before and even spending 14 days in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has not been enough to dampen her renewed enthusiasm for the game. Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slams at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, captured her first title since 2016 at the Western & Southern Open in August when Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final with injury. NBA roundup: Pistons silence Lakers late, pull off upset

Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the host Detroit Pistons held the Los Angeles Lakers scoreless for nearly seven minutes in the fourth quarter while pulling away to a 107-92 victory on Thursday. For the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (quad), it marked their season low in scoring and their first time losing consecutive games this season. The Lakers lost their second straight road game after going 10-0 to start the season. Hawks get respite from heavyweights in visit to D.C.

The Atlanta Hawks get a short break from the heavyweight portion of their schedule when they visit the struggling Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Hawks have lost two of their last three games, but likely aren't discouraged after having been beaten on the road by Milwaukee before defeating the Los Angeles Clippers and taking Brooklyn to overtime in a home loss Wednesday.

