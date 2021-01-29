Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer window

Lingard, Rojo set to leave Man United this transfer windowPTI | Manchester | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:51 IST
Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are set to leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.
Lingard is moving to fellow Premier League team West Ham on loan until the end of the season.
Solskjaer added that Rojo would be returning to play in his native Argentina, but didn't specify which team the defender will join.
Rojo hasn't played a single game this season. Lingard, a midfielder, has played three games, all coming in the domestic cups.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Premier League players told to stop hugging by government
Soccer-Arsenal set to hire Premier League's director of football Garlick
Dream is to win Premier League, Champions League with Man Utd: Diallo
COVID-19: Aston Villa, Everton's Premier League match postponed