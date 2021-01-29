The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: Second semifinal report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

ISL match between FC Goa and SC East Bengal.

I-League match between Churchill Brothers and TRAU.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-MATCHOFFICIALS Indian umpires Menon, Chaudhary and Sharma to officiate during England Test series New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India's three ICC-panelled umpires will be up for their biggest assignment so far in next month's four-Test series against England during which Virender Sharma and Anil Chaudhary are set to make their on-field debut in the longest format.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-TN Riding on Arun Karthik's 89, TN reach Mushtaq Ali final Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) K B Arun Karthik led Tamil Nadu into their second successive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final with an unbeaten 89-run knock that shaped their seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan in the first semi-final, here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-THORPE You need to bowl ''best ball'' against Kohli and his teammates as often as possible: Thorpe Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Such is the quality of the Indian batting line up that England bowlers will need to bowl their best balls repeatedly if they want to put the hosts, led by their peerless skipper Virat Kohli, under any kind of pressure during the upcoming Test series, reckons batting coach Graham Thorpe.

SPO-CRI-THORPE-ROOT To endure highs and lows of 100 Tests, you need sense of humour: Thorpe on Root milestone Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) In a long career filled with a lot of highs and few lows, what worked wonderfully well for England skipper Joe Root is his ''sense of humour'' as he stands on the cusp of his 100th Test match, batting coach Graham Thorpe said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-UPTON Upton warns of mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-bubble New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Friday implored sports bodies across the globe, including the BCCI, to conduct extensive studies and prevent athletes from developing mental illnesses due to extended stay in bio-secure bubbles.

SPO-BAD-LD IND World Tour Finals: Sindhu ends with win, Srikanth exits with defeat Bangkok, Jan 29 (PTI) Already out of contention for the knockouts, World champion P V Sindhu ended her campaign with a consolation win at the BWF World Tour Finals but Kidambi Srikanth had a disappointing finish after yet another close defeat, here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-WOM Indian women's hockey team lose 0-2 to Argentina Buenos Aires, Jan 29 (PTI) Argentina comfortably beat Indian women 2-0 to register their second successive victory in the hockey series having won a thrilling opening game couple of days back.

SPO-ATH-SUDHA-PADMA Surprised to be named for Padma Shri, one of the biggest moments of life: runner Sudha Singh By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) She thought herself to be worthy of it but veteran long distance runner Sudha Singh was nonetheless surprised when her name figured in this year' Padma Shri award winners' list.

SPO-SAI-LD BADMINTON Olympic medallist Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist Mathias Boe of Denmark will coach the world number 10 Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the run up to the Tokyo Games.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHENNAI Former champions Chennai City FC beat Indian Arrows 1-0 in I-League Kalyani, Jan 29 (PTI) Former champions Chennai City FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Indian Arrows 1-0 in an I-League match here on Friday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW Mumbai City eye history in match against NorthEast United Bambolim, Jan 29 (PTI) Table-toppers Mumbai City FC would have history in mind when they clash with NorthEast United here on Saturday as mere a win or draw would be suffice to create the longest unbeaten streak in the league's history.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB RoundGlass Punjab FC, Sudeva Delhi FC play out goalless draw Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) RoundGlass Punjab FC shared the spoils with Sudeva Delhi FC after the two teams played out a goalless draw in the Hero I-League here on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri opens with solid 68, lies 21st at Farmers Insurance San Diego, Jan 29 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri got off to a solid start at the Farmers Insurance Open with a card of four-under 68, picking seven birdies in the opening round at the Torrey Pines North Course, here.

SPO-BAD-LD PRANNOY Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand; says mental health of prime importance New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The ''nightmare'' that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world.

SPO-ILEAGUE-NEROCA-PREVIEW Aizawl FC face NEROCA in I-League mid-table clash Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Former champions Aizawl FC will lock horns against NEROCA FC in a mid-table clash of the Hero I-League here on Saturday, with both the teams looking to move up the ladder.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-DAS Investment in Indian football has grown tenfold in last decade: AIFF general secretary New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Investment in Indian football has ''increased tenfold'' in the last decade, asserted All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das on Friday and reckoned it will be the country's sport of choice in coming years.

SPO-ILEAGUE-GOKULAM-PREVIEW Gokulam Kerala face litmus test against Real Kashmir Kalyani, Jan 29 (PTI) Their confidence soaring high after the resounding 4-1 victory over NEROCA in their last match, Gokulam Kerala FC will aim to continue their winning streak when they face Real Kashmir FC in a Hero I-League match here on Saturday.

