Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil police up reinforcements for closed-door Libertadores final

Fears that Brazilian football fans may ignore social distancing rules and turn up for Saturday's Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Santos have prompted Rio de Janeiro police to announce an increase in officers inside and outside the stadium. Although the game at the Maracana stadium is being held without fans, as many as 5000 people are expected to attend, invited by the Brazilian clubs, local authorities and organisers the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:17 IST
Soccer-Brazil police up reinforcements for closed-door Libertadores final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fears that Brazilian football fans may ignore social distancing rules and turn up for Saturday's Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Santos have prompted Rio de Janeiro police to announce an increase in officers inside and outside the stadium.

Although the game at the Maracana stadium is being held without fans, as many as 5000 people are expected to attend, invited by the Brazilian clubs, local authorities and organisers the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). "It will be a social and educational approach," Rio police spokesman Ivan Blaz said.

"We are not expecting to have to use force to disperse possible crowds. Everything will be done through dialogue." Barriers will be erected around the ground and the team buses will be escorted into the stadium, Blaz added.

Police appear to want to avoid a repeat of recent incidents where fans at Palmeiras gathered outside the ground to welcome the team ahead of their semi-final against River Plate. Santos fans also gathered outside their Vila Belmiro stadium for their semi-final victory over Boca Juniors.

The final kicks off at 5pm local time (8pm GMT) on Saturday. Santos are seeking their fourth title, while Palmeiras hope to repeat their sole victory in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine needs 15 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines more - government

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said on Friday.It said in a statement that the country was planning to v...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...

Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American countrys borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday. The migrants are s...

Reasons to allocate portion of salary in Bajaj Finance FD

Pune Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021