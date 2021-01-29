Soccer-Brazil police up reinforcements for closed-door Libertadores final

Fears that Brazilian football fans may ignore social distancing rules and turn up for Saturday's Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Santos have prompted Rio de Janeiro police to announce an increase in officers inside and outside the stadium.

Although the game at the Maracana stadium is being held without fans, as many as 5000 people are expected to attend, invited by the Brazilian clubs, local authorities and organisers the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). "It will be a social and educational approach," Rio police spokesman Ivan Blaz said.

"We are not expecting to have to use force to disperse possible crowds. Everything will be done through dialogue." Barriers will be erected around the ground and the team buses will be escorted into the stadium, Blaz added.

Police appear to want to avoid a repeat of recent incidents where fans at Palmeiras gathered outside the ground to welcome the team ahead of their semi-final against River Plate. Santos fans also gathered outside their Vila Belmiro stadium for their semi-final victory over Boca Juniors.

The final kicks off at 5pm local time (8pm GMT) on Saturday. Santos are seeking their fourth title, while Palmeiras hope to repeat their sole victory in 1999.

