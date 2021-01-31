Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal was "humanity and social media at its worst". The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so. "Humanity and social media at its worst.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 07:58 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal was "humanity and social media at its worst". The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so.

"Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I'm a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different," Rashford wrote on Twitter late on Saturday. "So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.

"I'm not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so... there's nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated." The Football Association (FA) had earlier condemned the racial abuse of players after United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea's Reece James were targeted this week.

"We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society," the FA said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday. "We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this - and all elements of - discrimination from our sport."

Police on Friday said they had arrested a 49-year-old man relating to the abuse of Sawyers. Government ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of "Future of Football" discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's factory recovery slows in Jan as COVID-19 returns

Chinas factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections, but still in line with the ongoing recovery in the worlds second-largest economy.The official manufacturing Purcha...

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Australian lawmakers last week to discuss rules that would make internet giants pay news outlets for content but failed to persuade them to change policy, the countrys Treasurer said on Sunday. Zucker...

Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturdays 0-0 draw at Arsenal was humanity and social media at its worst. The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of ...

Mexico reports 15,337 new coronavirus cases, 1,495 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 15,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,495 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,857,230 cases and 158,074 deaths.The government says the real number of infected people i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021