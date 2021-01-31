Left Menu

VAR calls hurt Southampton in 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in EPL

Two VAR decisions went against Southampton in its 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.Ross Barkleys 41st-minute header on Saturday ended the recent slump of Villa, which went into the game at St. Marys with just one win in its last five games.But Southampton will be aggrieved at being on the wrong side of two big calls, the first in the 10th minute when a shot by Stuart Armstrong was blocked by the arm of Villa defender Matty Cash.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 31-01-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 09:47 IST
VAR calls hurt Southampton in 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in EPL

Two VAR decisions went against Southampton in its 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Ross Barkley's 41st-minute header on Saturday ended the recent slump of Villa, which went into the game at St. Mary's with just one win in its last five games.

But Southampton will be aggrieved at being on the wrong side of two big calls, the first in the 10th minute when a shot by Stuart Armstrong was blocked by the arm of Villa defender Matty Cash. The official line from VAR was that the ball flicked off the defender's thigh and onto his hand and was not deemed to be a penalty, although Cash's arm was outstretched.

In stoppage time in the second half, Danny Ings looked to have scored an equalizer but the forward was flagged and VAR ruled the striker's shoulder made him marginally offside, upholding the on-field decision.

''We had to be resolute,'' Villa manager Dean Smith said. ''We got some great blocks at the end there. And some VAR decisions.'' Villa climbed to eighth place, ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, who have both played more games. Southampton remained in 11th but has lost three straight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijings imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.The move comes as China and Hong Kong...

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days:PM Modi.

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 daysPM Modi....

Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers

His tears exercised an emotive pull even he may not have envisaged, helping turn the tide for a movement that seemed to have lost both sheen and momentum after the violence on Republic Day. It was but a moment in time and Rakesh Tikait was ...

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26 PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021