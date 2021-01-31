Left Menu

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning,three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty toclear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised onWednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiaccondition.On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during thesurgery conducted by a team of doctors, including notedcardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strongas a normal person.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 11:19 IST
Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning,three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty toclear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.

The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised onWednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiaccondition.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during thesurgery conducted by a team of doctors, including notedcardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

''Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strongas a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we arehopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be ableto return to normal life,'' a senior doctor of the privatehospital, where he was admitted, said.

The former India captain is required to follow astrict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months,he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlierthis month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. Hehad undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stentwas inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian in...

S.Korea to extend COVID-19 curbs into Lunar New Year holidays

South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.The announcement dashed earlier expe...

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021