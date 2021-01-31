Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

Indian cricket board chiefSourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning,three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty toclear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.

The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised onWednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiaccondition.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during thesurgery conducted by a team of doctors, including notedcardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

''Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strongas a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we arehopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be ableto return to normal life,'' a senior doctor of the privatehospital, where he was admitted, said.

The former India captain is required to follow astrict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months,he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlierthis month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. Hehad undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stentwas inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

