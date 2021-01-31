Left Menu

Ganguly discharged from hospital, doctor says BCCI president is 'absolutely alright'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday discharged from the Apollo Hospital.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:16 IST
Ganguly discharged from hospital, doctor says BCCI president is 'absolutely alright'
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital.. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday discharged from the Apollo Hospital. "He is absolutely alright," Dr Rana Dasgupta of Apollo Hospital told reporters while briefing about Ganguly's health.

On Saturday, the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital had said that Ganguly is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable. "Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata on January 28, 2021 has been examined by Dr Aftab Khan today. He is doing well and all his vital parameters are stable," the medical bulletin had read.

On Friday, Ganguly was shifted to a private room from the critical care unit. Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty on Thursday and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries. "The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," said the medical bulletin on Thursday.

The Woodlands Hospital had informed through a medical bulletin on Wednesday that Ganguly would be operated upon. Ganguly headed to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday weeks after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Sources close to the former India skipper had said there was nothing to worry about.

On January 2, the BCCI President was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he had complained of chest pain. He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7. After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly had told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Police detain 261 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor

Russian police have detained 261 people at unauthorised protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Navalnys supporters in Moscow plan to rally...

Tennis-Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday. The 23-year-old Latvian in...

S.Korea to extend COVID-19 curbs into Lunar New Year holidays

South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.The announcement dashed earlier expe...

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021