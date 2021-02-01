Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go. However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fifth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:58 IST
Soccer-Lazio revival continues with 3-1 win at Atalanta

Lazio secured their fifth win in a row with a 3-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday which moved Simone Inzaghi's side above their opponents into sixth in the standings.

Adam Marusic got the visitors off to a perfect start with a fine solo goal inside three minutes, before Joaquin Correa latched on to Ciro Immobile's header and fired home in the 51st to put Lazio on course for a comfortable win. Looking to make amends for their midweek Coppa Italia defeat by Atalanta in Bergamo, Lazio had chances to make it three before Mario Pasalic got the hosts back in the match with 11 minutes to go.

However, substitute Vedat Muriqi made sure of the win three minutes later as Lazio moved level on 37 points with fifth-placed AS Roma, who host Hellas Verona later on Sunday. Lazio were briefly fifth before Napoli beat Parma 2-0 to go fourth. "We have great mental strength," Lazio assistant Massimiliano Farris told DAZN. "In the Coppa Italia (on Wednesday) we went out undeservedly. Today, we played a strong game and we won in a more than deserved way.

"Lazio-Atalanta has become a classic. Today it was important to overtake them in the standings." The previous four meetings in all competitions between the sides had produced 21 goals, and it took only just 126 seconds for the net to bulge on Sunday as Marusic struck from 20 metres for his second league goal of the season.

Lazio's second was very much route one with their top scorer Immobile turning provider, but he and his team mates should have put the game to bed from a hatful of chances in the second half. Pasalic's goal only unnerved the visitors momentarily, however, as Kosovan striker Muriqi's first Serie A goal wrapped up the points in the 82nd minute.

Elsewhere, Jeremie Boga's 94th-minute equaliser earned Sassuolo a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's early season high-fliers down in eighth place without a win in five games in all competitions. Genoa have found form of late and are up to 14th in the standings after two goals from striker Mattia Destro helped them beat Crotone 3-0 in Calabria.

In the early kick off, Udinese captain Rodrigo de Paul scored and was sent off as they earned a 1-0 win at Spezia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain over 5,000 people at Navalny protests, says monitoring group

Russian police detained 5,021 people on Sunday at unauthorised rallies nationwide in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would...

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021