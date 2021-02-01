Left Menu

Indian women's hockey team holds world No.2 Argentina to 1-1 draw

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:47 IST
Indian women's hockey team holds world No.2 Argentina to 1-1 draw

The Indian women's hockey team put up a spirited performance to hold world No.2 Argentina to a 1-1 draw and end its tour of the country on a high.

Skipper Rani struck for India in the 35th minute while Emilia Forcherio scored for the home team through a penalty stroke on Sunday.

This was India's fourth scheduled match against the side after the third match to be played on Saturday was abandoned due to incessant rains.

Earlier in the tour, India had drawn 2-2, 1-1 against the Argentina junior team and lost 1-2, 2-3 to Argentina 'B' team.

Against the Argentina senior side, India lost 2-3 and 0-2 in the first and second matches respectively.

The Indians played with an intent to secure the elusive win against Argentina in their last match of the tour.

But the experienced home team continued to showcase a dominant performance, getting off the blocks in the first quarter with a well-structured attack.

The early pressure on India's defence line worked for Argentina as they earned two penalty corners within three minutes of the first quarter.

But India goalkeeper Savita was upto the mark and made brilliant saves to deny the hosts.

India found a good opportunity to score in the 11th minute when they were awarded a penalty corner, but couldn't execute it.

Three minutes into the second quarter, Rani found yet another opportunity to score when experienced forward Vandana Katariya assisted her but a valiant Argentine defence held strong, covering every inch in the striking circle.

In the following minutes, Argentina won two penalty corners in the 23rd and 24th minutes but Savita stood like a rock in front of the goal.

Skipper Rani finally found the right opportunity to score when India made an aggressive start to the third quarter.

It was Vandana again who found Rani poised in front of the goal and fed her the ball from the right flank.

Rani made no mistake in receiving the pass and swiftly struck the ball past the Argentine goalkeeper to earn India a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute.

India had two good opportunities to extend the lead in the 39th and 50th minutes of the game, but wasted both the opportunities.

Argentina, on the other hand, pushed for goals and a body foul while defending penalty corner in the 55th minute, saw India concede a penalty stroke.

From the resultant set piece, Forcherio was on target to draw level.

Under pressure, India conceded two more penalty corners in the 56th and 59th minutes but Argentina could not utilise the opportunities.

''After the 1-0 lead, we had to stay calm and continue to pursue our attack. We had to play more smartly but that's something we can work on,'' said India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne after the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Policeman in TN killed after being rammed by load van

A police Sub-Inspector inthis district died on Sunday night after a man he hadallegedly pulled up for causing nuisance in an inebriatedcondition rammed the victims two-wheeler using a load van,police said.The deceased policeman was identifi...

Watch out for increase in healthcare, defence expenditure, says Chidambaram ahead of Union Budget 2021

Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure. Watch out for incr...

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

The United Nations led condemnation of Myanmars military on Monday after it seized power, calling for the release of elected leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the developments w...

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth. At ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021