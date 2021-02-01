Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff fends off Teichmann to advance at Gippsland Trophy

Third seed Elina Svitolina eased into the last 16 on Monday with a 6-1 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic, while top seed Simona Halep plays Anastasia Potapova in the evening session.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:07 IST
Tennis-Gauff fends off Teichmann to advance at Gippsland Trophy

Coco Gauff was rusty on serve and struggled to produce her best tennis but the American prodigy prevailed 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) over Swiss Jil Teichmann to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne on Monday. Serving for a 5-2 lead in the second set, 16-year-old Gauff was broken with a double-fault and world number 57 Teichmann scrapped hard to level the match at the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

Gauff ramped up the pressure in the deciding tiebreak, however, to book a clash with Briton Katie Boulter in the WTA 500 event, one of a slew of warmups being played at Melbourne Park in the leadup to next week's Australian Open. "It was definitely a challenging match I feel like for both of us," said Gauff.

"This (second) tiebreak I was just focused on making her play." World number 48 Gauff, touted as a potential successor to American great Serena Williams, claimed the biggest win of her young career at her Australian Open debut last year, knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka before falling to eventual winner Sofia Kenin in the fourth round.

It was Gauff's second appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam before her 16th birthday, having made the fourth round at her Wimbledon debut in 2019. Third seed Elina Svitolina eased into the last 16 on Monday with a 6-1 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic, while top seed Simona Halep plays Anastasia Potapova in the evening session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex zooms over 1,700 pts after Budget 2021; Nifty reclaims 14K

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, which anlaysts believe is a g...

British stocks jump as mining shares track strong silver prices

British shares rose on Monday led by gains in mining stocks as silver prices jumped on strong retail demand, while fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown jumped on upbeat earnings and fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.1213 p.m.Covid-19 pandemic resulted in weak revenue flow, high expenditure Finance Minister.1144 a.m.Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases...

MHA extends internet ban on Delhi borders till Feb 2

The Union Home Affairs Ministry on Monday extended temporarily suspension of internet services till February 2 at Delhis -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders to maintain law and order amid the farmers protest against the newly-enacted far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021