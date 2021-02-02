ISL 7: FC Goa announces signing of Glan Martins

Left Menu

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Tuesday announced the signing of Glan Martins on a short-term deal.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:11 IST
Glan Martins (Photo/ FC Goa Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Tuesday announced the signing of Glan Martins on a short-term deal. "FC Goa is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Glan Martins on a short-term deal. The Goan native will be a part of the FC Goa squad till the end of the season," FC Goa said in a statement.

Martins' playing career began at the SESA Football Academy in Goa before signing his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. After catching the eye with consistent performances for the Flaming Orange, the midfielder moved to fellow Goan outfit Churchill Brothers SC ahead of the 2019-20 season. The tough-tackling midfielder had signed with ATK Mohun Bagan at the beginning of the season.

Speaking on his arrival to FC Goa, Glan Martins said he cannot wait to showcase his abilities. "I am extremely grateful for the chance. Having been an FC Goa fan right from the inception of the club, this is a dream come true for me," the club's official website quoted Martins as saying.

"I can't wait to put on the shirt and showcase my abilities. I have long been an admirer of the way the Club plays football and it completely aligns with what I feel are my strengths. This is a chapter in my life that I want to make full use of," he added. FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur welcomed the new Gaur and said: "We're delighted to bring Glan to FC Goa until the end of the season. He is a very exciting and talented player whose gameplay completely suits the kind of football we look to play."

"He is someone that we have been tracking for some time now. He is very keen to come here and test himself and will be a great addition to the squad," Puskur added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

