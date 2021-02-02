Left Menu

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:07 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Copy from England pacer Jofra Archer's virtual press conference.

*Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-PATHAN-KULDEEP Left-arm wrist spinners are unique, India should play Kuldeep against England: Pathan By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) ''You don't get left-arm wrist spinners everyday,'' former pacer Irfan Pathan said, firmly backing Kuldeep Yadav and hoped that there will be place for him in the Indian team for the Test-series against England. SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of India's finest triumphs, is an ''interesting story'' that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweights.

SPO-ISL-ODISHA-BAXTER Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter for rape remark in post-match interview New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked its head coach Stuart Baxter for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-TENNIS-NAGAL Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Gearing up to compete at next week's Australian Open, India's Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said he has a gut feeling that he will bump into a top-10 player at the first Grand Slam of the season.

SPO-CRI-AUS-POSTPONEMENT Australia postpone Test tour of South Africa; all but out of World Test Championship final contention Sydney, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia on Tuesday postponed their tour of South Africa next month citing ''unacceptable health and safety risk'' in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, a decision that virtually knocks them out of contention from the World Test Championship final later this year. SPO-CRI-HUGHES Merv Hughes inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Former pacer Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's board (CA) said on Tuesday, describing him as a ''larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world''.

SPO-CRI-LANGER It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a ''wake-up call'' which he won't ignore.

SPO-HOCK-IND-COACH Players experienced in Argentina what it takes to succeed against a quality side: Marijne Buenos Aires, Feb 2 (PTI) Extremely pleased with the fight shown by Indian women hockey team against formidable Argentina, coach Sjoerd Marijne says the the recently-concluded ''exposure trip'' has helped the players understand what it takes to beat a top team. SPO-CRI-RAHUL Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman K L Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

SPO-BAD-RANKING Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa was rewarded for its stupendous show at the recent-concluded Asia leg as it broke into the world's top 20 in the latest BWF rankings announced on Tuesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-NEROCA Mohammedan SC look to get back to winning ways against Neroca FC Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 2 (PTI) Days after their back-to-back draws, Mohammedan SC will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Neroca FC in the I-League here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSIR-CMERI develops Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid

CSIR-CMERI-Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery has developed Off-grid Solar Biodiesel Hybrid Minigrid of 50kW peak capacity system for providing 24X7 power to Center for Excellence in Farm Machinery CoEFM Residential Colony at Gill Road...

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline on Tuesday to complete their round of 16 games, with Germanys limit on travel from England a pending problem.Liverpools visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be a...

40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars LOCs were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were ...

Iran says has 2 cascades of 348 advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Iran has now two cascades of advanced centrifuges with almost four times the enrichment capacity of earlier ones running at its Natanz nuclear site, its envoy to the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.Thanks to our diligent nuclear scient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021