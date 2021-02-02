The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Copy from England pacer Jofra Archer's virtual press conference.

*Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-PATHAN-KULDEEP Left-arm wrist spinners are unique, India should play Kuldeep against England: Pathan By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) ''You don't get left-arm wrist spinners everyday,'' former pacer Irfan Pathan said, firmly backing Kuldeep Yadav and hoped that there will be place for him in the Indian team for the Test-series against England. SPO-CRI-PIETERSEN Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of India's finest triumphs, is an ''interesting story'' that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweights.

SPO-ISL-ODISHA-BAXTER Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter for rape remark in post-match interview New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Indian Super League side Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked its head coach Stuart Baxter for making an unsavoury comment on rape to criticise a refereeing decision after the team's loss to Jamshedpur FC.

SPO-TENNIS-NAGAL Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Gearing up to compete at next week's Australian Open, India's Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said he has a gut feeling that he will bump into a top-10 player at the first Grand Slam of the season.

SPO-CRI-AUS-POSTPONEMENT Australia postpone Test tour of South Africa; all but out of World Test Championship final contention Sydney, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia on Tuesday postponed their tour of South Africa next month citing ''unacceptable health and safety risk'' in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak, a decision that virtually knocks them out of contention from the World Test Championship final later this year. SPO-CRI-HUGHES Merv Hughes inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Former pacer Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country's board (CA) said on Tuesday, describing him as a ''larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world''.

SPO-CRI-LANGER It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer Melbourne, Feb 2 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a ''wake-up call'' which he won't ignore.

SPO-HOCK-IND-COACH Players experienced in Argentina what it takes to succeed against a quality side: Marijne Buenos Aires, Feb 2 (PTI) Extremely pleased with the fight shown by Indian women hockey team against formidable Argentina, coach Sjoerd Marijne says the the recently-concluded ''exposure trip'' has helped the players understand what it takes to beat a top team. SPO-CRI-RAHUL Glad to have completed my rehab, looking forward to England series: KL Rahul New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) His tour of Australia cut short after a wrist injury, India's star batsman K L Rahul on Tuesday said he has regained his fitness after completing rehabilitation and is looking forward to the home series against England.

SPO-BAD-RANKING Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa was rewarded for its stupendous show at the recent-concluded Asia leg as it broke into the world's top 20 in the latest BWF rankings announced on Tuesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-NEROCA Mohammedan SC look to get back to winning ways against Neroca FC Kalyani (West Bengal), Feb 2 (PTI) Days after their back-to-back draws, Mohammedan SC will look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Neroca FC in the I-League here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)