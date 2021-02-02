Left Menu

Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:10 IST
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

