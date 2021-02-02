Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australia's decision to pull out of next month's three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is "extremely disappointing" considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday. "It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:01 IST
Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australia's decision to pull out of next month's three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is "extremely disappointing" considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

"It has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement. "This decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely disappointed, especially given the importance of continuing international cricket at this time."

No dates were given on when the tour might take place. But CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith believes the Australian concerns are unfounded.

"We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA," Smith said in a statement. "CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA. "So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating."

South Africa has recorded more than 1.45 million coronavirus cases and over 44,000 deaths. Since late last year, it has been battling a more transmissible variant of the virus. The country hosted Sri Lanka for two tests around the turn of the year and their test side are currently touring Pakistan.

CSA acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said costs already incurred by the organisation in planning for the Australia tour were significant. "In this challenging period for cricket and its member countries, we believe the stance taken by CA is regrettable and will have a serious impact on the sustainability of the less wealthy cricket playing nations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disproportionate assets case filed against former excise commissioner in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Tuesday registered a case of disproportionate assets against a former excise commissioner and conducted searches at three places within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.The case was registere...

Kurukshetra University students take out tractor march in support of farmers movement

Many students of Kurukshetra University here on Tuesday took out a five km-long tractor march in support of farmers agitation against the Centres new agriculture laws.Several other youngsters, many of them farmers, were also part of the mar...

Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a humanitarian disaster ...

Ugandan opposition say 3,000 of their supporters seized since November

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and his party said on Tuesday that around 3,000 of his supporters had been detained or abducted by state agents since November, when protests flared over his arrest during a presidential election campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021