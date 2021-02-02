Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:08 IST
Cricket-South Africa angry as Australia pull out of tour at short notice

Australia's decision to pull out of next month's three-test tour in South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic is "extremely disappointing" considering the hosts had put in place a number of safety measures, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

The tour's postponement means New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final, which will be held in England from June 18, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said. "New Zealand are currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70%, which has secured them a place in the final," the ICC added.

"They will be joined by either India, England, or Australia with the second spot being determined by the outcome of the India v England four-match test series due to start on Friday." Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley had said in an earlier statement that travelling from Australia to South Africa posed an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to players, support staff and the community.

No dates were given on when the tour might take place. But CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith believes the Australian concerns are unfounded.

"We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA," Smith said in a statement. "CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA. "So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating."

South Africa has recorded more than 1.45 million coronavirus cases and over 44,000 deaths. Since late last year, it has been battling a more transmissible variant of the virus. The country hosted Sri Lanka for two tests around the turn of the year and their test side are currently touring Pakistan.

CSA acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said costs already incurred by the organisation in planning for the Australia tour were significant. "In this challenging period for cricket and its member countries, we believe the stance taken by CA is regrettable and will have a serious impact on the sustainability of the less wealthy cricket playing nations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uber will bring the booze after acquiring Drizly for USD 1.1B

Uber is bringing the booze.The mobile ride-hailing company said Tuesday that it is acquiring the alcohol-delivery platform Drizly for USD 1.1 billion in stock and cash. Uber expects more than 90 of the consideration to be paid to Drizly sto...

It's exciting to play WTC final as it adds context to Test cricket: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is excited to play in the inaugural World Test Championship final as the tournament has added a context to the traditional format of the game.New Zealand, led by one of the finest batsmen in modern times,...

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

Rafael Nadal didnt make it for Spains ATP Cup opener because of a sore back, deciding it wasnt worth the risk a week ahead of the Australian Open.Novak Djokovic did double-time for defending champion Serbia, meanwhile, winning singles and d...

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

A total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along Indias border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021