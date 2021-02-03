Left Menu

Rugby-France approves Six Nations' COVID-19 protocols, eases quarantine rules

"The FFR (French Rugby Federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was then submitted to the health authorities. "The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting Feb. 6, with a bio-secure bubble, as was the case with the Tour de France." Maracineanu said squads travelling to France will not have to quarantine as they would be tested every three days and would not be leaving bio-secure bubbles. France begin their Six Nations campaign on Saturday when they take on Italy in Rome.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:11 IST
Rugby-France approves Six Nations' COVID-19 protocols, eases quarantine rules

The Six Nations is set to go ahead in full after France eased its strict COVID-19 quarantine protocols for the annual tournament, the country's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Tuesday.

France has placed restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom which led to French clubs withdrawing from the European Champions Cup. However, Six Nations CEO Ben Morel had said they had been in constant dialogue with the French authorities to reassure the government that their "robust" protocols would not require players and staff to quarantine on arrival.

"It was a decision everyone in rugby was awaiting," Maracineanu told French television. "The FFR (French Rugby Federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was then submitted to the health authorities.

"The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting Feb. 6, with a bio-secure bubble, as was the case with the Tour de France." Maracineanu said squads travelling to France will not have to quarantine as they would be tested every three days and would not be leaving bio-secure bubbles.

France begin their Six Nations campaign on Saturday when they take on Italy in Rome. They play home games against Scotland (Feb. 28) and Wales (March 20). As part of the protocol, the French squad was trimmed from 37 down to 31 with players not returning to their clubs between some games, as was usually the case, following an agreement between the federation (FFR) and the league (LNR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Northeast digs out, flights resume after major snowstorm

People across the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday were digging themselves out from a massive storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the region as airlines resumed flights and officials expressed relief the damage had not been worse. At lea...

Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday, an official announced just minutes after the head of state said he wanted to put together a new, high profile gover...

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

QUOTES-Reaction to jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Here are some reactions to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN A STATEMENTWe reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021