Left Menu

Tennis-Australia Open players and support staff asked to isolate after positive COVID-19 case

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday. Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park is likely to be heavily disrupted on Thursday but Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said it should not impact the Australian Open itself, which starts on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:08 IST
Tennis-Australia Open players and support staff asked to isolate after positive COVID-19 case

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.

Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park is likely to be heavily disrupted on Thursday but Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said it should not impact the Australian Open itself, which starts on Monday. "There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts," Andrews said at a news conference late on Wednesday.

"They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow." Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks in indoor public places from Thursday while private gatherings were reduced from 30 people to 15.

About 1,200 players, coaching staff and officials arrived in Australia at the middle of last month for the year's first Grand Slam and went into a mandatory 14-day isolation. The players were allowed five hours outside for training but 72 of them were confined to hotel rooms for the two weeks after passengers on three charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Participants of the Australian Open were given the green light to begin exiting COVID-19 quarantine from end of last week with most of them involved at the ATP, WTA events at the site of the harcourt major. "At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper," Andrews added. "I must say (the Australian Open) is important to us but the issues are much broader and that is about public health and public safety."

Tennis Australia, who are the organisers of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021