Left Menu

No shortage of funds in Sports Ministry, Olympic preparations in full swing: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of funds in the ministry and the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:16 IST
No shortage of funds in Sports Ministry, Olympic preparations in full swing: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of funds in the ministry and the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. The Union budget of 2021-22 has allocated Rs 1960.14 crore to the Department of Sports, a hike of 19.13 percent (Rs 306.14 crore) as compared to the budget estimate in 2019-2020.

The increase in the budget comes with a major boost to the budget allocated to the Sports Authority of India, which is the nodal agency responsible for providing financial support to elite athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July 2021. A budgetary increase in the National Sports Federation will also assist further in supporting the Olympic preparation of Indian athletes. Speaking about the budget, Rijiju, in a statement, said: "This is the Olympic year and Olympic preparation is the major thrust of the Government right now. The big boost in SAI and NSF budget will ensure that there is no shortage of funds and Olympic preparation is in full swing. We are preparing in the best way possible."

SAI has been allocated Rs 660.41 crores, a 32.08 percent rise in the allocated budget as compared to the Budget Estimate of 2020-21. The substantial increase will lead to higher spending in the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition, which is used to fund the training of athletes. The NSFs have received an allocation of Rs 280 crore, with a hike of 14.28 percent over the budget estimate of 2020-21. The budget for the government's flagship Khelo India programme has also seen a 72.04 percent increase in the budget estimate as compared to the revised estimate for the year 2021-22. Last year, the Khelo India budget could not be used for infrastructure development or coaching camps owing to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021