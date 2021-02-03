Left Menu

Ajay Singh re-elected as president of Boxing Federation of India

Ajay Singh has been re-elected as president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after defeating former Maharashtra sports minister Ashish Shelar in the polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST
Ajay Singh re-elected as president of Boxing Federation of India
Ajay Singh re-elected as president of BFI (Image: Amit Panghal's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ajay Singh has been re-elected as president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after defeating former Maharashtra sports minister Ashish Shelar in the polls. Singh received 37 votes while Shelar, who has held many top positions in sport, including the role of president of Maharashtra Cricket Association and Mumbai District Football Association, got 27 votes in the BFI elections on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal said the experience of Singh will help India win medals in the upcoming games. A new era and hope for Indian Boxing and to us all that under the guidance and rich experience of Ajay Singh ji we will get record haul of the medal in Tokyo Olympic," Amit tweeted.

On Tuesday, the six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom credited BFI president Ajay Singh for the "remarkable performances" of the boxers from the country at the global stage in recent years. Kom has recently joined the national camp and begun training for the final phase of her comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Ajay Singh has stood by all the players, their needs and requirements. In my long stint in boxing, he probably is the only administrator who has wholeheartedly only thought good for Indian boxing and the boxers, right from the juniors to the elites. Support like that gets the best out of the players and you can see that from the remarkable performances boxers have produced in the last four years," Kom said, in a statement, on the sidelines of her training. With consistent opportunities for boxers to excel in the sport in the last four years, including participation in the highest-ever 80 international tournaments and exposure trips, the Indian team has seen rising in the Top-10 in the world ranking and also ranked third in Asia.

Talking about never-seen-before exposure for boxers in the last four years, the Olympic bronze medallist further complimented Ajay Singh's leadership and the efforts he has put in while raising standards of Indian boxing with all possible facilities for the players. "Earlier a top player like me also had to struggle in the red tapes of the federation but since BFI came into existence, Ajay Singh personally ensured best coaching and support staff and initiated year-long camps for players. And results of the efforts he put in are here for all of us to see. Today we have developed a strong bench strength with more than 4 to 5 world-class boxers in each weight category," she said.

"Today if Indian boxing is doing well globally, I feel it is because of the efforts that have been put to raise the standards of our players and our domestic facilities. I personally believe Ajay Singh has done a great job. And for India to be the best boxing nation in the world, he should continue as the President of the federation," Kom added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021