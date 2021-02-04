Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Super Bowl-bound healthcare workers tout vaccination as ticket to normalcy

Onika St. Louis, a nurse at Tampa General Hospital, said her decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was a "no-brainer" once she did her research and considered the immunity benefits it would offer her on the pandemic front line. At the time, she had no idea an additional benefit from the shot would be her chance at a free ticket to the Super Bowl. Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday. Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park was heavily disrupted with organisers Tennis Australia cancelling all matches for Thursday. Hockey Canada names management team for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues was confirmed as general manager of Canada's men's Olympic ice hockey team on Wednesday, with National Hockey League players set to return to the international stage at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Armstrong, a member of the management group that guided Canada to gold at both the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Olympics, takes over the top job with the NHL having decided it wants back into the Olympics after keeping players out of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. No plans to bar U.S. athletes from 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after genocide designation -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is signaling that it currently has no plans to bar American athletes' participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, despite mounting calls for the Games to be moved over China's human rights record. Rights advocacy groups have made demands in recent months for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take the February 2022 event out of China. Jared Goff on being traded by Rams: 'Feeling is mutual'

Jared Goff helped the Rams win the NFC and signed a massive contract extension in the past two years, but soon Los Angeles will only be in his past. The Rams agreed to trade Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford and three future draft picks, a deal that cannot become official until the NFL league year begins March 17. Phillies sign LHP Matt Moore to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Phillies signed left-handed starter Matt Moore to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reported it was for $3 million plus incentives. NFL: Super Bowl-bound Brady expects to be 'a lot better' next season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will step onto his home field this weekend in search of a record-extending seventh Super Bowl title but on Wednesday the 43-year-old was already talking about plans to be even better next season. Brady, widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, said he had every intention of making the most out of however many years he has left in his glittering NFL career. NFL: Excitement, apprehension hang over Tampa ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl celebrations kicked off in Tampa, Florida, this week amid unprecedented circumstances, as locals prepared to cheer on their hometown Buccaneers against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs all during a pandemic that once threatened to derail the NFL season. Volunteers dressed in Buccaneers' red cheered and clapped for travelers as they arrived at the Tampa Bay International Airport on Tuesday night. Navratilova seeks provision for elite sports after Biden transgender sport move

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova called on Wednesday for a special provision to be made for elite sport after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order designed to allow equal transgender participation in school sports. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Navratilova proposed a "carve-out" - or separate provision - from the executive order signed on Jan. 20 to ensure a level playing field in elite women's sports. NBA roundup: Fred VanVleet's record 54 points lift Raptors

Fred VanVleet set a club record with 54 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers in 14 attempts, as the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night. Toronto's previous club record was 52 by DeMar DeRozan. VanVleet's 54 points were the most ever by an undrafted NBA player, surpassing the 53 scored by Moses Malone of the Houston Rockets against the then-San Diego Clippers in 1982.

