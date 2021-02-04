Left Menu

Tennis-No change to scheduled start of Australian Open, says Tiley

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:14 IST
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the Grand Slam would start as planned next Monday despite a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages testing positive for COVID-19. "We're absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"We are starting on Monday." Tiley said the players and support staff who underwent quarantine in the Grand Hyatt hotel, where the infected man worked, would have their obligatory tests for the new coronavirus completed by Thursday evening.

The draw for the Grand Slam tournament had been postponed from Thursday to Friday, Tiley added.

