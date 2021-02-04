Left Menu

Gayle smashes 22-ball unbeaten 84 to steer Team Abu Dhabi to easy win

After Mosaddek Hossain picked the wicket of Stirling with the second ball of the third over, Gayle then went on to hit the next four balls for two boundaries and two sixes.Brief Scores Maratha Arabians 97 for 4 in 10 overs Alishan Sharafu 33, Mohammad Hafeez 20 Obed McCoy 2 for 20.Team Abu Dhabi 100 for 1 in 5.3 overs Chris Gayle 84 not out.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 10:44 IST
Gayle smashes 22-ball unbeaten 84 to steer Team Abu Dhabi to easy win

Hard-hitting West Indian batsman Chris Gayle struck a an unbeaten 84 off 22 balls to pulverise Maratha Arabians' bowling attack and steer Team Abu Dhabi to a nine-wicket win in a Super League match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament here.

Gayle smashed nine sixes and six boundaries during his blistering knock at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium. He reached his half century in 12 balls and equalled the fastest half century in T10 history held by Mohammad Shahzad for Rajputs in the 2018 edition.

Chasing Maratha Arabians' moderate total of 97 for 4, Gayle helped his team reach the target in 5.3 overs.

The towering 'Universe Boss' tore apart the opposition attack with his batting pyrotechnics. All his sixes and boundaries were hit effortlessly. Incidentally, 78 of his 84 runs came through boundaries. Put in to bat, the Arabians introduced UAE's 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu to open with Mukhtar Ali. Tom Helm bowled a maiden first over to Sharafu.

In the second over, Mukhtar hit Rohan Mustafa for three boundaries while Sharafu hit a six to take 19 runs off that over.

At the half way mark, the Arabians were 52 for 1.

Sharafu's fine knock of 33 came to an end in the seventh over when Obed McCoy had him caught behind.

Senior Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez too followed, caught and bowled by Naveed Ul Haq, for 20 in the eighth over. Shoaib Malik later hit two consecutive boundaries off the fourth and fifth deliveries of Naveed's over to swell the Arabians' total.

Chasing the easy target, Gayle gave Abu Dhabi a flying start. He hit Yamin Ahmadzai for three consecutive boundaries and a six to get 18 runs off the over. Opener Paul Stirling too hit Sompal Kami for two consecutive boundaries of the first two balls of the second over.

Gayle hit the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries for sixes to take 27 runs off the over. After Mosaddek Hossain picked the wicket of Stirling with the second ball of the third over, Gayle then went on to hit the next four balls for two boundaries and two sixes.

Brief Scores: Maratha Arabians: 97 for 4 in 10 overs (Alishan Sharafu 33, Mohammad Hafeez 20; Obed McCoy 2 for 20).

Team Abu Dhabi: 100 for 1 in 5.3 overs (Chris Gayle 84 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Back in Backyard: Kohli's India set to rely on present, England bank on deep "Root"ed history

A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Roots England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualif...

15 Taliban terrorists killed, 3 injured by Afghan forces in Kandahar

Fifteen Taliban terrorists were killed and three others suffered injuries in an operation by the Afghan forces in the southern province of Kandahar, the countrys defence ministry said on Thursday. The Taliban gathered in Kandahar provinces ...

Apollo Tyres shares zoom over 12 pc after encouraging Q3 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday jumped over 12 percent after the company posted over a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.The companys stock zoomed 12.42 percent to its one-year high of ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology NCS.As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 1036 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.Earthquake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021