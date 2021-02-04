Left Menu

Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series

And for viewers who cant manage the early 4am start, highlights will be available on All 4. Channel 4s Head of Sport Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights, led the broadcasters negotiations to secure the deal.Were delighted to be showing live Test cricket on Channel 4 again and given the recent performances of both sides this series is set to be a cracker.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:51 IST
Channel 4 strikes deal with Star Sports, secures TV rights for England vs India Test series

Channel 4 has secured the telecast rights of England's high-profile Test series against India, beginning with the first match on Friday, after striking a deal with Star Sports.

This will be the first time Test cricket returns to terrestrial television in the UK since the 2005 Ashes.

''Channel 4 will show exclusive free to air live television coverage of England’s Test series against India,'' the channel said in a statement.

''This will be the first time live Test cricket has been on free to air television since Channel 4 showed England’s momentous Ashes win in 2005.'' It said ball-by-ball coverage of all four Tests will be shown live on Channel 4 and All 4. ''And for viewers who can't manage the early 4am start, highlights will be available on All 4.'' Channel 4's Head of Sport Pete Andrews and Penny Mills, Head of Sports Rights, led the broadcaster's negotiations to secure the deal.

''We're delighted to be showing live Test cricket on Channel 4 again and given the recent performances of both sides this series is set to be a cracker. We're thrilled to have struck this deal with Star Sports,'' said Andrews.

Channel 4's Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said it's fantastic news for all cricket fans in the UK. ''It's been a long 16-year wait for the return of live Test cricket to free to air television but it couldn’t have come at a better time. What better antidote to the lockdown blues than an England Test series in sunny India.'' PTI PDS PDS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower as liquidity concerns outweigh foreign inflows

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, paring some of the sharp losses earlier in the session, as worries over signs of liquidity tension ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows. At the close, the Shang...

Business tycoons pledge support to Kerala to build a modern economy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 PTI Captains of Indianindustry, including Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra, havepledged their support and offered suggestions for Kerala totake giant steps in industrial development without affectingthe states natural...

BRIEF-Oxford Announces Trial Investigating Dosing With Alternating Vaccines

Oxford University OXFORD LEADS FIRST TRIAL INVESTIGATING DOSING WITH ALTERNATING VACCINES OXFORD - IS TO LEAD FIRST TRIAL TO EXPLORE ALTERNATING DIFFERENT COVID-19 VACCINES, TO EXPLORE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLEXIBILITY IN DELIVERY OXFORD - TH...

AR Rahman to score for war film 'Pippa'

Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has come on board to compose music for Airlift director Raja Krishna Menons next, Pippa.Set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021