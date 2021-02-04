Left Menu

Maharaj takes 2 wickets as Pakistan reaches 63-3 in 1st test

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up two early wickets as Pakistan struggled to 63-3 at lunch on the first day of the second and final test against South Africa on Thursday.Captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and opted to bat, was unbeaten on 24 while first test century-maker Fawad Alam was not out on 16.Both batsmen survived an hour after being constantly tested by Maharaj.Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock read the dry pitch well as visitors snapped three wickets in space of one run within four overs.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:04 IST
Maharaj takes 2 wickets as Pakistan reaches 63-3 in 1st test

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up two early wickets as Pakistan struggled to 63-3 at lunch on the first day of the second and final test against South Africa on Thursday.

Captain Babar Azam, who won the toss and opted to bat, was unbeaten on 24 while first test century-maker Fawad Alam was not out on 16.

Both batsmen survived an hour after being constantly tested by Maharaj.

Proteas' skipper Quinton de Kock read the dry pitch well as visitors snapped three wickets in space of one run within four overs. De Kock's introduction of Maharaj in only the eighth over immediately brought rewards for South Africa and Aiden Markram snapped a sharp reflex catch of Abid Ali (6) at forward short leg off Andrich Nortje's short-pitched delivery to reduce Pakistan to 22-3. Maharaj could have dismissed Imran Butt off the first ball only to see Temba Bavuma miss a regulation slip catch. But Maharaj, who got plenty of spin and awkward bounce off the pitch, didn't have to wait long enough as Butt got a thin edge in left-arm spinner's third over and de Kock hold onto a sharp catch behind the wickets.

Butt started confidently with two boundaries in Kagiso Rabada's opening over and scored 15 before he was undone by Maharaj's well flighted delivery.

Azhar Ali struggled for nine deliveries but fell for zero when Maharaj trapped the former Pakistan skipper leg before wicket off a full pitched delivery that skidded through the right-hander.

Pakistan retained the playing XI which won the first test by seven wickets inside four days at Karachi last week. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who became the oldest test cricketer in 72 years to take a five-wicket haul in an innings on test debut, got another chance on a dry pitch similar to Karachi.

Nauman, 34, and experienced legspinner Yasir Shah bagged 14 wickets and skittled South Africa for two below-par totals of 220 and 245 in the first test.

South Africa brought in fast bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who played two home test matches against Sri Lanka. Mulder replaced Lungi Ngidi in the only change Proteas made from the first test playing XI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre has taken several steps to make farmers self-reliant in last six years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that farmers have been behind the progress of the country, adding that that steps taken by the Centre in the last six years made them self-reliant and led to the growth in the agriculture sector...

Serum Institute of India, UNICEF enter into long-term supply for COVID-19 vaccines

The Serum Institute of India SII and UNICEF have entered into a long-term supply agreement for the AstraZenecaOxford and the Novavax vaccines, with the UN childrens agency saying it will have access to up to 1.1 billion doses of vaccines fo...

China stocks end lower as liquidity concerns outweigh foreign inflows

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, paring some of the sharp losses earlier in the session, as worries over signs of liquidity tension ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows. At the close, the Shang...

Business tycoons pledge support to Kerala to build a modern economy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 PTI Captains of Indianindustry, including Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra, havepledged their support and offered suggestions for Kerala totake giant steps in industrial development without affectingthe states natural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021