Left Menu

Pujara will be huge wicket for us: Root

In awe of his ability to play long innings, England skipper Joe Root on Thursday underlined the importance of Cheteshwar Pujaras wicket and the need for batting like him during the course of the four-Test series against India.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:42 IST
Pujara will be huge wicket for us: Root

In awe of his ability to play long innings, England skipper Joe Root on Thursday underlined the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket and the need for batting like him during the course of the four-Test series against India. Rajkot-born Pujara proved to be Australia’s nemesis yet again in the recent four-match series Down Under, scoring three half-centuries but more importantly consuming over 900 balls. Root described him as a ''fantastic'' player. ''I think, he (Pujara) is a fantastic player. I had (the) pleasure of playing alongside him only a couple of games at Yorkshire and you know to learn from him, speak to about batting and his love of the game, it is really interesting,” Root said at the virtual press conference on the eve of the first Test beginning here on Friday.

Root said Pujara's wicket would be huge for his team.

''So, having played against him as well and being at the wrong end of him, making some huge scores and been out there for long periods of time, you know you learn from those kinds of innings. ''And you have seen his importance, the value that he adds to the Indian team, he is going to be a huge wicket for us, no doubt about that.'' The England skipper, in fact, went ahead and said that at times, England players will have to bat long and see whether they are as mentally strong as Pujara.

''At times, it might be we have to try our patience and play a long game and see if we can be as mentally strong as he is at the crease, when we are out there in the field. ''We know he is a fantastic player and he has got a fantastic record in particular, so it is going to be a great challenge to come up against him,” said Root.

Pujara, recently completed his 6000 Test runs and has 6111 runs from 81 Tests, with unbeaten 206 as his highest score.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World faces around 4,000 COVID-19 variants as researchers explore mixed vaccine shots

The world faces around 4,000 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, prompting a race to improve vaccines, Britain said on Thursday, as researchers began to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.Thousands of variants ...

Taiwan opens office in Guyana in push against China influence

Taiwan has opened a representative office in Guyana, the islands foreign ministry said on Thursday, drawing praise from the United States, worried about deepening Chinese influence in Latin America, and a rebuke from Beijing.Guyana, a forme...

Delhi HC expresses displeasure over lawyers arguing in video conferencing hearing from parks & roads

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it is simply shocking that advocates are arguing or attending matters through video-conferencing while being on roads, sitting in parks and even running up on stairs, making it difficult for the court to c...

World Economic Forum’s Singapore special meeting rescheduled to August

The World Economic Forums Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May has been rescheduled to August 17-20 this year due to the international challenges in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has said.The Special Annual Meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021