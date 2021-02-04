Left Menu

Soccer-Cellino's Brescia looking for fifth coach of the season

Luigi Delneri started the season in charge but lasted two matches, with Diego Lopez returning to the club and overseeing nine games before he was the next to be fired by Cellino. Daniele Gastaldello coached one game as caretaker manager before Dionigi came in.

Former Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino is looking for his fifth manager of the season at Italian second-tier side Brescia after the man nicknamed the "manager eater" struck again. Cellino, president at Brescia, left England in 2017 after three controversial years at Leeds which saw him banned three times by England's football authorities and fire six managers.

This season, however, Cellino's penchant for moving coaches on has gone into overdrive. On Wednesday, Davide Dionigi became the latest Brescia coach to be sacked since the start of the current campaign after the team lost four Serie B games in a row.

The dismissal came two weeks after Dionigi had signed a new contract until June 2022. He oversaw 10 games in charge. Luigi Delneri started the season in charge but lasted two matches, with Diego Lopez returning to the club and overseeing nine games before he was the next to be fired by Cellino.

Daniele Gastaldello coached one game as caretaker manager before Dionigi came in. Seeing out the remainder of the season will be a remarkable achievement for whoever comes in next. Brescia are 13th in the table with 21 points from 20 games.

