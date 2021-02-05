Left Menu

Pakistan slips to 229-7 in 1st test against SAfrica

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:50 IST
South Africa bounced back to claim four wickets as Pakistan moved to 229-7 at lunch on day 2 of the second test on Friday.

Fast bowler Andrich Nortje (3-48) grabbed two wickets and Temba Bavuma brilliantly run out Fawad Alam in an extended session of 2 hours and 45 minutes due to Friday prayers after Pakistan resumed on overnight 145-3.

Faheem Ashraf did the bulk of the scoring and was unbeaten on 54 while Yasir Shah was yet to score as Pakistan added further 84 runs in the session.

Ashraf completed his half century off 97 balls with a straight-driven boundary off Kagiso Rabada just before lunch and two balls later pulled the fast bowler to midwicket for his ninth boundary.

Ashraf survived an early lbw television referral against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who has picked up 3-75, and also needed a brief treatment after Rabada’s short-pitched delivery with the second new ball struck the left-hander’s right arm.

Nortje dealt an early blow when captain Babar Azam played a lose cut off fast bowler’s second ball of the day and Faf du Plessis held onto a head-high catch at second slip.

Babar couldn’t add to his overnight 77 but together with Alam had revived Pakistan innings from 22-3 with a 123-run stand on the first day before rain and wet outfield wiped off the last session on Thursday.

Alam, who scored 45, fell to Temba Bavuma’s splendid direct throw at the non-striker’s end from short mid-wicket as Alam went for a needless run, but fell short of his crease.

Nortje struck again immediately after South Africa took the second new ball when Mohammad Rizwan’s (18) top-edged pull went straight to Rabada’s hands at fine leg before Ashraf raised his fourth half century in his eighth test match.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after beating the Proteas in the first test by seven wickets at Karachi last week.

