Left Menu

Soccer-Struggling Nimes suspend manager Arpinon after poor run

French side Nimes suspended until further notice manager Jerome Arpinon on Friday after a dismal run of results left the club bottom of the Ligue 1 standings.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:11 IST
Soccer-Struggling Nimes suspend manager Arpinon after poor run

French side Nimes suspended until further notice manager Jerome Arpinon on Friday after a dismal run of results left the club bottom of the Ligue 1 standings. The 42-year-old was appointed permanent boss last year to replace Bernard Blaquart, who parted ways with the club after five years in charge.

Arpinon's last game was a 3-0 defeat by champions Paris St Germain on Wednesday and he departs having managed just four wins in 22 games this season. Nimes said assistant Pascal Plancque would take the reins ahead of Sunday's home game against Monaco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Olufela Omokeko carefully arranges fresh peppers on wooden boards hanging in a bare room. Instead of providing spice in a meal, he wants them to encourage people to obey measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus....

NSUI's Ram Temple fund collection underscores need for discussion in Cong: Tewari

Amid reports that the Congress student wing has launched a campaign in Rajasthan to collect money for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Friday said the development underscores once again the...

Chloe Zhao to helm sci-fi western 'Dracula' for Universal

Washington US, February 5 ANI Nomadland fame director Chloe Zhao has teamed up with Universal Pictures to develop a film based on the iconic monster Dracula. As per Variety, Zhao will serve as the writer, producer, and director of the new t...

Two held with mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons were arrested withmephedrone MD worth Rs 2.4 lakh and cash to the tune of Rs 4lakh in Lower Parel area of Central Mumbai, police said onFriday.Acting on a tip-off, the N M Joshi Marg policeapprehended the two accused from M G Ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021