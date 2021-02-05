Soccer-Struggling Nimes suspend manager Arpinon after poor run

French side Nimes suspended until further notice manager Jerome Arpinon on Friday after a dismal run of results left the club bottom of the Ligue 1 standings. The 42-year-old was appointed permanent boss last year to replace Bernard Blaquart, who parted ways with the club after five years in charge.

Arpinon's last game was a 3-0 defeat by champions Paris St Germain on Wednesday and he departs having managed just four wins in 22 games this season. Nimes said assistant Pascal Plancque would take the reins ahead of Sunday's home game against Monaco.

