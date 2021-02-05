Left Menu

Sports Ministry directs SGFI to conduct re-election as per 'Model Election Guidelines' of NSDCI

The Sports Ministry has directed the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) to conduct re-election as per the provisions of 'Model Election Guidelines' prescribed in the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:50 IST
Sports Ministry directs SGFI to conduct re-election as per 'Model Election Guidelines' of NSDCI
Sports Ministry Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Ministry has directed the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) to conduct re-election as per the provisions of 'Model Election Guidelines' prescribed in the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011. The Sports Ministry declared the SGFI's elections held in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in December last year as invalid. The entire process of election starting from the appointment of returning officer was done without the approval of SGFI's president Sushil Kumar.

According to a letter from Sports Ministry, the election held is in violation of the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in NSDCI, 2011 which authorises the president of the concerned federation to appoint returning officer. "I am directed to refer to School Games Federation of India's letter No. SGFI/ 1472 dated 31.12.2020 and to say that the election held on 29.12.2020 at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu are in violation of the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011 which authorizes President of the concerned federation to appoint Returning Officer," the Sports Ministry said in a letter to SGFI president and general secretary.

"It is stated that the entire process of election starting from the appointment of Returning Officer without the approval of President, SGFI, was in violation of NSDCI, 2011," it further said. "You are, therefore, requested to conduct re-election as per the provisions of Model Election Guidelines prescribed in National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. Yours faithfully (SPS Tomar) Deputy Secretary to the Government of India," the letter added.

Last year in December, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar said that an FIR was filed against the secretary of the SGFI for allegedly forging his signature and performing irregularities in the body. "I received a letter from the Government of India (GOI) regarding irregularities in SGFI on November 12. I wrote to SGFI, secretary asking him why he did not reply to the GOI letter but he did not answer me," Sushil had told ANI.

"I noticed that my signature was forged to change the by-laws. Then I wrote to GOI and SGFI secretary telling them the same. Again, I did not receive any reply from the secretary," he added. The wrestler had then written to the SGFI treasurer as his signature was also mentioned on the by-laws but the latter had denied his role in changing the by-laws.

"After noticing fraud in the organisation, I met the sports minister and informed him all clearly. He told me to conduct elections by December after clearing all the irregularities and amending by-laws," the wrestler had said. "Now I've now filed an FIR against the SGFI secretary under IPC sections 420, 468, 471 and 120 B," he had added.

Sushil then deferred the SGFI elections under the powers given in Sports Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package

U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pande...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2...

Yemen gov't says willing to work with Biden to end Saudi war

Yemens foreign minister said his government will work with President Joe Bidens administration to end the war in the Arab worlds poorest country.Still, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak insisted the countrys Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers rem...

U.S. House expected to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers neared passage of a budget plan that would allow them to muscle it through in the coming weeks wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021