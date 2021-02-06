Left Menu

NFL-Chiefs' linebackers coach involved in car accident

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been involved in a multi-car crash, the team said on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

Reuters | Tampa | Updated: 06-02-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 06:45 IST
NFL-Chiefs' linebackers coach involved in car accident

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been involved in a multi-car crash, the team said on Friday. The Chiefs are scheduled to travel on Saturday to Tampa for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Buccaneers.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach, Britt Reid," the team said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

