Tennis-Russia to meet Italy in ATP Cup final, Zverev battles back problem

Daniil Medvedev fired Russia into the final of the ATP Cup on Saturday with a tense 3-6 6-3 7-5 win over an injury-hampered Alexander Zverev after the German destroyed a racket in frustration over a lost service break.

Updated: 06-02-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:47 IST
Daniil Medvedev fired Russia into the final of the ATP Cup on Saturday with a tense 3-6 6-3 7-5 win over an injury-hampered Alexander Zverev after the German destroyed a racket in frustration over a lost service break. Russia will meet Italy in Sunday's final after Matteo Berrettini sealed a 2-0 win against Spain by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 7-5.

Zverev had treatment on a lower back injury in the second set against Medvedev and slammed his racket into the court after slapping a wild second serve into the tramlines to be broken at 5-5 in the deciding set. In a madcap finish, Medvedev double-faulted twice on match point and saved five break points before finally wrapping up proceedings with a fierce forehand down the line that Zverev could only push long.

"It was strange," said world number four Medvedev after sealing the tie 2-0 for Russia. "Crazy match, happy to win, even if many things I didn't like."

Nursing a sore back, world number two Rafa Nadal sat out of another match for Spain. His team mate Pablo Carreno Busta lost 6-2 1-6 6-4 to Fabio Fognini in the earlier match. Andrey Rublev got Russia off to a bright start with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

