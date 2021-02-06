Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester, Merseyside clubs unite to condemn racism in social media

"We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms," the said. Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:47 IST
Soccer-Manchester, Merseyside clubs unite to condemn racism in social media

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton have joined forces to condemn the racial abuse suffered by players, officials and supporters on social media.

United's Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz are among those to have received racist abuse online in recent weeks. With United set to host Everton on Saturday and City travelling to Liverpool on Sunday, the four clubs came together with the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region in a show of solidarity.

"Today Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool have come together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week in Greater Manchester," the clubs said in a joint statement. "We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms," the said.

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop," the clubs and mayors said in their statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL reports Rs 217 cr loss in Dec quarter

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on Decem...

Assam govt to increase minimum wage of tea workers soon

Assam Finance Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will issue anotification in the next 10 days to increase the minimum wageof tea garden workers in the state.Addressing a public rally here in the presence ofUnion Fin...

Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4

Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people including members of the minority Sikh community and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.The first explosion hit a store in the he...

WRAPUP 6-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021