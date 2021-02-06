Left Menu

NFL-Chiefs fans wade into enemy waters for back-to-back Super Bowl bid

Kansas City red dotted a sea of Buccaneers burgundy in Tampa this week as intrepid Chiefs fans entered enemy waters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown. For just the fourth time in 20 years, a reigning Super Bowl winner will feature in a consecutive NFL championship game, a rare honor that this year came with no small amount of swagger for Chiefs fans, who watched their team hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami in 2020 after a five-decade drought.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:14 IST
NFL-Chiefs fans wade into enemy waters for back-to-back Super Bowl bid

Kansas City red dotted a sea of Buccaneers burgundy in Tampa this week as intrepid Chiefs fans entered enemy waters ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl showdown.

For just the fourth time in 20 years, a reigning Super Bowl winner will feature in a consecutive NFL championship game, a rare honor that this year came with no small amount of swagger for Chiefs fans, who watched their team hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami in 2020 after a five-decade drought. The Kansas City loyal said this week that they weren't deterred by the hometown crowd in Tampa, which has its own bragging rights, as the first city ever to host their own team in the Super Bowl.

"I know the Kansas City fans – they travel, they travel well," said Anthony Barnes, a lifelong Chiefs fan clad in top tight end Travis Kelce's jersey, who flew in from Kansas City to mingle among the crowd at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience. "We’re known to go to a city and almost take it over." An array of team affiliations were represented at the league's outdoor showcase, where attendees waited hours for a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy and fans of the Bucs and the Chiefs were represented in virtually equal measure.

A limited crowd of 22,000 fans - including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to whom the NFL offered free tickets - will be allowed to attend in the 65,618-capacity Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, along with 2,700 fans watching from suites. "It's different than when we went to Miami by a long way," said Chiefs fanatic Deb Page, who hails from Wichita, Kansas, and moved to nearby St. Petersburg five years ago. "We were a big presence in Miami... Here, you’re on home turf. So it’s different, very different."

The Chiefs rolled into Tampa after yet another blockbuster season, thanks in large part to reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who finished second in the league in passing yards en route to a 14-2 record. The team is angling to become the first to win back-to-back titles since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, who were led by the current Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady.

By Friday night, Brady's new hometown advantage was clear, as a packed crowd - overwhelmingly dressed in Bucs jerseys and apparel - came to watch the Gasparilla Pirate Ship set off a dazzling fireworks display on the Tampa waterfront, kicking off the Super Bowl weekend. "We feel like it’s Tampa Bay 60% then 30% everyone else and maybe 10% us," said Alex Vanderveen, a 26-year-old real estate agent who adopted the Chiefs after moving to Kansas City four years ago. "So we find our Chiefs fans, we get excited.

"We’ve got to just be a little bit louder than everyone else."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

Indias government urged states and union territories on Saturday to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations after a review found substantial room for speeding up the programme. India started what it says in the worlds biggest vaccination programme...

Abducted Jammu girl rescued from UP; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted four days ago here, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.Three accused, all hailing from Odisha, were arrested in this connection, a police spokesperson said.He said a woman ...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...

Justices: California can''t enforce indoor church service ban

The Supreme Court is telling California that it cant bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep for now a ban on singing and chanting indoors.The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021