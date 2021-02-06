Left Menu

Pietersen calls Ishant an 'unsung hero', lauds his 'fabulous little spell'

Former batsman Kevin Pietersen says India pacer Ishant Sharma is an unsung hero, whose fabulous little spell lifted home teams spirits on day two of the opening Test against England here.Ishant dismissed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in successive deliveries in the third session on Saturday after toiling hard wickeless for most part of the first two days of the opening Test.Fabulous little spell here from Ishant.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:30 IST
Pietersen calls Ishant an 'unsung hero', lauds his 'fabulous little spell'
Ishant dismissed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in successive deliveries in the third session on Saturday after toiling hard wicketless for the most part of the first two days of the opening Test. Image Credit: Flickr

Former batsman Kevin Pietersen says India pacer Ishant Sharma is an ''unsung hero'', whose ''fabulous little spell'' lifted home team's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England here.

Ishant dismissed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in successive deliveries in the third session on Saturday after toiling hard wicketless for the most part of the first two days of the opening Test.

''Fabulous little spell here from Ishant. And I say fabulous, as 170 overs in the field is like a prison sentence! He is also an unsung hero. He has been around for many a year in Indian cricket. As a fast bowler, it is highly commendable!'' Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle.

Ishant's two-wicket burst had reduced England to 525 for 8 before they ended the day at 555 for eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite SC order, comedian Munawar Faruqui still in jail

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruquifailed to walk out of jail on Saturday despite the SupremeCourt granting him bail as prison officials cited a warrantissued by a Prayagraj court against him.Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiment...

295 roads closed,639 electricity lines disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall

A total of 295 roads still closed and 639 electricity lines disrupted across Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall on Saturday, according to the state disaster management authority. The local residents are facing difficulties due to icy roads. T...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021