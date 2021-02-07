INNINGS SCOREBOARD

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:29 IST
Scoreboard at the end of England's first innings on the third day of the opening Test versus India here on Sunday.

Scoreboard England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82 Ollie Pope lbw Ashwin 34 Jos Buttler b Ishant 30 Dominic Bess lbw Bumrah 34 Jofra Archer b Ishant 0 Jack Leach not out 14 James Anderson b Ashwin1 Extras (b-7, lb-17, w-1, nb-20) 45 Total (All out in 190.1 Ov) 578 Fall of Wickets: 1-63, 2-63, 3-263, 4-387, 5-473, 6-477, 7-525, 8-525, 9-567, Bowling: Ishant Sharma 27-7-52-2, Jasprit Bumrah 36-7-84-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 55.1-5-146-3, Shahbaz Nadeem 44-4-167-2, Washington Sundar 26-2-98-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0.

