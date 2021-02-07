Left Menu

Litmus test for Real Kashmir in top of the table clash against Churchill Brothers

With Real Kashmir coming on the back of a 6-0 win over Indian Arrows, the Snow Leopards are optimistic about a positive result.Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Robertson said, We played a good game against the Indian Arrows.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:17 IST
Litmus test for Real Kashmir in top of the table clash against Churchill Brothers

Real Kashmir FC will look to build on their emphatic victory in the previous game and displace Churchill Brothers from the top when the two sides lock horns in an I-League clash here on Monday.

With a game in hand, the Snow Leopards are three points behind table-toppers Churchill Brothers. A victory on Monday will help the David Robertson-coached side to climb to the top of the standings, dethroning the Red Machines. With Real Kashmir coming on the back of a 6-0 win over Indian Arrows, the Snow Leopards are optimistic about a positive result.

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Robertson said, ''We played a good game against the Indian Arrows. You get very few matches like this in a season. And, it was good to score that many goals in the season. It's good to see when we put away the chances we created.'' ''There is always room for improvement. We are up in front of a very tough opponent. Every time, we have played them in previous seasons, it has been a close affair. Tomorrow will be no different.'' ''They have had a good start, like us. They have played a game more than we have had. The league is very tight, and any opponent can beat anyone,'' the Scottish coach added.

After a brilliant start to the season, Churchill Brothers have had a slight blip in the last two games, drawing against TRAU, and then Aizawl. Despite that, the Red Machines still sit on the top of the table. However, their match against Real Kashmir will be a significant test for Fernando Varela's side.

''We are prepared for them. We respect Real Kashmir as an opponent. They are a complete team. They have talented players like Danish Farooq. They also have a good quality of foreign players -- Roberston, Haroon Amiri, and others,'' Varela said.

Churchill Brothers lost their star striker Clayvin Zuniga to injury in the game against TRAU. There have been a few concerns over the lack of goals since his injury. However, Varela downplayed the concerns.

''I am not worried that we have drawn the last two games. In six matches, we have created many chances to score, and we will continue to do so.'' PTI AH AH SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The wait is over': Bangladesh begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Bangladesh launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive with the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, aiming to inoculate 3.5 million people in the first month.The south Asian country is seeking to inoculate 80 of its popula...

J-K's Doda to host Chenab water rafting festival

Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district will be organising a water rafting festival on Chenab river later this month to promote adventure tourism, officials said on Sunday.In this regard, a trial was organised in coordination with JK Adventures ra...

Big challenge: Biden is pressed to end federal death penalty

Joe Biden, the first sitting US president to openly oppose the death penalty, has discussed the possibility of instructing the Department of Justice to stop scheduling new executions, officials have told The Associated Press.If he does, tha...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.A part of the Nanda Dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021